Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 1st December 2022 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 147,400 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 135,027 on 1st December 2022. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 147,400. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 126,300. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 147,400 Rs 135,027 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 126,300 Rs 115,774 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,630 Rs 11,577

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 30th November 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 147,400. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 126,300.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 135,027. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 115,774. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 135,027. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 115,774.