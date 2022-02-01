UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 1st February 2022

Arslan Farid Published February 01, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st February 2022 per tola for 24k is 118,900 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 101,900.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 118,900. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 118,600. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 101,900. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 101,700.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 1st February 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 118,900 Rs 108,942
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 101,900 Rs 93,408
Per Gram Gold Rs 10,190 Rs 9,341

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 108,942. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 108,727. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 93,408. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 93,224.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 1st February 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 1st February 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 118,900 Rs 101,900 Rs 108,942 Rs 93,408
Karachi Rs 118,900 Rs 101,900 Rs 108,942 Rs 93,408
Lahore Rs 118,900 Rs 101,900 Rs 108,942 Rs 93,408
Islamabad Rs 118,900 Rs 101,900 Rs 108,942 Rs 93,408
Rawalpindi Rs 118,900 Rs 101,900 Rs 108,942 Rs 93,408
Peshawar Rs 118,900 Rs 101,900 Rs 108,942 Rs 93,408
Quetta Rs 118,900 Rs 101,900 Rs 108,942 Rs 93,408
Sialkot Rs 118,900 Rs 101,900 Rs 108,942 Rs 93,408
>