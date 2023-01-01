UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 1st January 2023

January 01, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st January 2023 per tola for 24k is 154,100 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 132,200.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 154,100. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 154,100. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 132,200. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 132,200.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 1st January 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 154,100 Rs 141,335
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 132,200 Rs 121,182
Per Gram Gold Rs 13,220 Rs 12,118

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 141,335. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 141,335. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 121,182. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 121,182.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 1st January 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 1st January 2023 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 154,100 Rs 132,200 Rs 141,335 Rs 121,182
Karachi Rs 154,100 Rs 132,200 Rs 141,335 Rs 121,182
Lahore Rs 154,100 Rs 132,200 Rs 141,335 Rs 121,182
Islamabad Rs 154,100 Rs 132,200 Rs 141,335 Rs 121,182
Rawalpindi Rs 154,100 Rs 132,200 Rs 141,335 Rs 121,182
Peshawar Rs 154,100 Rs 132,200 Rs 141,335 Rs 121,182
Quetta Rs 154,100 Rs 132,200 Rs 141,335 Rs 121,182
Sialkot Rs 154,100 Rs 132,200 Rs 141,335 Rs 121,182
