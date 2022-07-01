Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st July 2022 per tola for 24k is 139,000 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 119,100.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 139,000. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 140,000. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 119,100. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 120,000.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 1st July 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 139,000 Rs 127,330 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 119,100 Rs 109,174 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,910 Rs 10,917

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 127,330. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 128,292. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 109,174. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 109,999.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 1st July 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 1st July 2022 in different cities.