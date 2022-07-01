UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 1st July 2022

Arslan Farid Published July 01, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st July 2022 per tola for 24k is 139,000 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 119,100.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 139,000. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 140,000. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 119,100. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 120,000.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 1st July 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 139,000 Rs 127,330
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 119,100 Rs 109,174
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,910 Rs 10,917

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 127,330. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 128,292. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 109,174. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 109,999.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 1st July 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 1st July 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 139,000 Rs 119,100 Rs 127,330 Rs 109,174
Karachi Rs 139,000 Rs 119,100 Rs 127,330 Rs 109,174
Lahore Rs 139,000 Rs 119,100 Rs 127,330 Rs 109,174
Islamabad Rs 139,000 Rs 119,100 Rs 127,330 Rs 109,174
Rawalpindi Rs 139,000 Rs 119,100 Rs 127,330 Rs 109,174
Peshawar Rs 139,000 Rs 119,100 Rs 127,330 Rs 109,174
Quetta Rs 139,000 Rs 119,100 Rs 127,330 Rs 109,174
Sialkot Rs 139,000 Rs 119,100 Rs 127,330 Rs 109,174
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Pakistan, speaking for G77/China, urges enhanced c ..

Pakistan, speaking for G77/China, urges enhanced capacity-building of scientists ..

8 hours ago
 Man kills couple over land dispute

Man kills couple over land dispute

8 hours ago
 Britain's Boulter dedicates Pliskova win at Wimble ..

Britain's Boulter dedicates Pliskova win at Wimbledon to late grandmother

10 hours ago
 Govt increases petrol prices by Rs14.85 per liter

Govt increases petrol prices by Rs14.85 per liter

10 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways Police find no evidence of sexua ..

Pakistan Railways Police find no evidence of sexual assault in moving train

10 hours ago
 Situation in Lysychansk 'extremely difficult': gov ..

Situation in Lysychansk 'extremely difficult': governor

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.