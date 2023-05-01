UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 1st May 2023

Arslan Farid Published May 01, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st May 2023

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 219,500 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 201,194 on 1st May 2023.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 219,500. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 188,190.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 219,500 Rs 201,194
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 188,190 Rs 172,506
Per Gram Gold Rs 18,819 Rs 17,251

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 30th April 2023 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 219,500. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 188,190.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 201,194. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 172,506. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 201,194. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 172,506.

