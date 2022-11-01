UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 1st November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st November 2022 per tola for 24k is 135,300 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 116,000.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 135,300. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 136,600. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 116,000. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 117,200.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 1st November 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 135,300 Rs 124,016
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 116,000 Rs 106,333
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,600 Rs 10,633

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 124,016. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 125,299. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 106,333. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 107,433.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 1st November 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 1st November 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 135,300 Rs 116,000 Rs 124,016 Rs 106,333
Karachi Rs 135,300 Rs 116,000 Rs 124,016 Rs 106,333
Lahore Rs 135,300 Rs 116,000 Rs 124,016 Rs 106,333
Islamabad Rs 135,300 Rs 116,000 Rs 124,016 Rs 106,333
Rawalpindi Rs 135,300 Rs 116,000 Rs 124,016 Rs 106,333
Peshawar Rs 135,300 Rs 116,000 Rs 124,016 Rs 106,333
Quetta Rs 135,300 Rs 116,000 Rs 124,016 Rs 106,333
Sialkot Rs 135,300 Rs 116,000 Rs 124,016 Rs 106,333
