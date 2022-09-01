Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 1st September 2022 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 140,900 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 129,148 on 1st September 2022. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 140,900. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 120,800. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 140,900 Rs 129,148 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 120,800 Rs 110,733 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,080 Rs 11,073 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today dropped from yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 31st August 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 143,400. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 122,900.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 129,148. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 110,733. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 131,393. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 112,658.