Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

Arslan Farid Published April 20, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 217,800 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 199,633 on 20th April 2023.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 217,800. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 186,730.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 217,800 Rs 199,633
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 186,730 Rs 171,168
Per Gram Gold Rs 18,673 Rs 17,117

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 19th April 2023 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 217,500. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 186,470.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 199,633. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 171,168. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 199,356. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 170,930.

