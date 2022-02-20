UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 20th February 2022

Arslan Farid Published February 20, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th February 2022 per tola for 24k is 124,800 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 107,000.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 124,800. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 125,200. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 107,000. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 107,400.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 20th February 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 124,800 Rs 114,394
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 107,000 Rs 98,083
Per Gram Gold Rs 10,700 Rs 9,808

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 114,394. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 114,821. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 98,083. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 98,449.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 20th February 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 20th February 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 124,800 Rs 107,000 Rs 114,394 Rs 98,083
Karachi Rs 124,800 Rs 107,000 Rs 114,394 Rs 98,083
Lahore Rs 124,800 Rs 107,000 Rs 114,394 Rs 98,083
Islamabad Rs 124,800 Rs 107,000 Rs 114,394 Rs 98,083
Rawalpindi Rs 124,800 Rs 107,000 Rs 114,394 Rs 98,083
Peshawar Rs 124,800 Rs 107,000 Rs 114,394 Rs 98,083
Quetta Rs 124,800 Rs 107,000 Rs 114,394 Rs 98,083
Sialkot Rs 124,800 Rs 107,000 Rs 114,394 Rs 98,083
