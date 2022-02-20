Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th February 2022 per tola for 24k is 124,800 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 107,000.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 124,800. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 125,200. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 107,000. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 107,400.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 20th February 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 124,800 Rs 114,394 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 107,000 Rs 98,083 Per Gram Gold Rs 10,700 Rs 9,808

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 114,394. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 114,821. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 98,083. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 98,449.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 20th February 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 20th February 2022 in different cities.