UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 20th February 2023

Arslan Farid Published February 20, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th February 2023

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 195,700 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 179,373 on 20th February 2023.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 195,700. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 167,780.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 195,700 Rs 179,373
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 167,780 Rs 153,797
Per Gram Gold Rs 16,778 Rs 15,380

cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 19th February 2023 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 195,700. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 167,780.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 179,373. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 153,797. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 179,373. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 153,797.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

UAE continues relief aid to quake vicitims in Syri ..

UAE continues relief aid to quake vicitims in Syria, Türkiye

8 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves updated model for gov ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves updated model for government excellence in Dubai

11 hours ago
 Emirates Society for the Talented, HBMSU celebrate ..

Emirates Society for the Talented, HBMSU celebrate graduates of UAE Technophiles ..

11 hours ago
 World K9 experts to discuss industry challenges, o ..

World K9 experts to discuss industry challenges, opportunities at World Police S ..

12 hours ago
 Partners, stakeholders hail Dubai Can’s mileston ..

Partners, stakeholders hail Dubai Can’s milestone of saving 7 million single-u ..

12 hours ago
 HFZA to showcase investment opportunities at Gulfo ..

HFZA to showcase investment opportunities at Gulfood 2023

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.