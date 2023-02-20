Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 20th February 2023 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 195,700 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 179,373 on 20th February 2023. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 195,700. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 167,780. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 195,700 Rs 179,373 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 167,780 Rs 153,797 Per Gram Gold Rs 16,778 Rs 15,380 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 19th February 2023 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 195,700. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 167,780.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 179,373. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 153,797. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 179,373. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 153,797.