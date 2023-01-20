UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 20th January 2023

Arslan Farid Published January 20, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th January 2023 per tola for 24k is 184,850 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 158,480.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 184,850. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 0. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 158,480. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 0.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 20th January 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 184,850 Rs 169,431
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 158,480 Rs 145,272
Per Gram Gold Rs 15,848 Rs 14,527

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 169,431. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 0. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 145,272. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 0.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 20th January 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 20th January 2023 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 184,850 Rs 158,480 Rs 169,431 Rs 145,272
Karachi Rs 184,850 Rs 158,480 Rs 169,431 Rs 145,272
Lahore Rs 184,850 Rs 158,480 Rs 169,431 Rs 145,272
Islamabad Rs 184,850 Rs 158,480 Rs 169,431 Rs 145,272
Rawalpindi Rs 184,850 Rs 158,480 Rs 169,431 Rs 145,272
Peshawar Rs 184,850 Rs 158,480 Rs 169,431 Rs 145,272
Quetta Rs 184,850 Rs 158,480 Rs 169,431 Rs 145,272
Sialkot Rs 184,850 Rs 158,480 Rs 169,431 Rs 145,272
