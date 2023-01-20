Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th January 2023 per tola for 24k is 184,850 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 158,480.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 184,850. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 0. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 158,480. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 0.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 20th January 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 184,850 Rs 169,431 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 158,480 Rs 145,272 Per Gram Gold Rs 15,848 Rs 14,527

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 169,431. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 0. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 145,272. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 0.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 20th January 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 20th January 2023 in different cities.