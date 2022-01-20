UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 20th January 2022

Arslan Farid Published January 20, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th January 2022

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 119,600 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 109,689 on 20th January 2022.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 119,600. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 102,600.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 119,600 Rs 109,689
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 102,600 Rs 94,049
Per Gram Gold Rs 10,260 Rs 9,405

cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 19th January 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 119,600. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 102,600.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 109,689. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 94,049. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 109,689. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 94,049.

