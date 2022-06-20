Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 20th June 2022
Arslan Farid Published June 20, 2022 | 09:20 AM
Today gold rate in Pakistan is 142,400 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 130,537 on 20th June 2022.
Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 142,400. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 122,100.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 142,400
|Rs 130,537
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 122,100
|Rs 111,924
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 12,210
|Rs 11,192
The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 19th June 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 142,400. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 122,100.
The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 130,537. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 111,924. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 130,537. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 111,924.