Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 20th June 2022 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 142,400 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 130,537 on 20th June 2022. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 142,400. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 122,100. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 142,400 Rs 130,537 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 122,100 Rs 111,924 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,210 Rs 11,192

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 19th June 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 142,400. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 122,100.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 130,537. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 111,924. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 130,537. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 111,924.