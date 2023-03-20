UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 20th March 2023

Arslan Farid Published March 20, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th March 2023

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 208,200 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 190,835 on 20th March 2023.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 208,200. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 178,500.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 208,200 Rs 190,835
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 178,500 Rs 163,624
Per Gram Gold Rs 17,850 Rs 16,362

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 19th March 2023 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 208,200. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 178,500.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 190,835. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 163,624. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 190,835. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 163,624.

