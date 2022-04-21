UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 21st April 2022

Arslan Farid Published April 21, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st April 2022

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 135,900 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 124,550 on 21st April 2022.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 135,900. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 116,500.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 135,900 Rs 124,550
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 116,500 Rs 106,791
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,650 Rs 10,679

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today rose from yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 20th April 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 134,100. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 115,000.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 124,550. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 106,791. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 122,947. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 105,416.

More Stories From Business

