Arslan Farid Published April 21, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st April 2023 per tola for 24k is 218,500 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 187,330.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 218,500. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 217,800. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 187,330. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 186,730.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 21st April 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 218,500 Rs 200,275
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 187,330 Rs 171,718
Per Gram Gold Rs 18,733 Rs 17,172

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 200,275. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 199,633. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 171,718. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 171,168.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 21st April 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 21st April 2023 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 218,500 Rs 187,330 Rs 200,275 Rs 171,718
Karachi Rs 218,500 Rs 187,330 Rs 200,275 Rs 171,718
Lahore Rs 218,500 Rs 187,330 Rs 200,275 Rs 171,718
Islamabad Rs 218,500 Rs 187,330 Rs 200,275 Rs 171,718
Rawalpindi Rs 218,500 Rs 187,330 Rs 200,275 Rs 171,718
Peshawar Rs 218,500 Rs 187,330 Rs 200,275 Rs 171,718
Quetta Rs 218,500 Rs 187,330 Rs 200,275 Rs 171,718
Sialkot Rs 218,500 Rs 187,330 Rs 200,275 Rs 171,718
