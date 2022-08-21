Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st August 2022 per tola for 24k is 140,900 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 120,800.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 140,900. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 140,900. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 120,800. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 120,800.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 21st August 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 140,900 Rs 129,148 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 120,800 Rs 110,733 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,080 Rs 11,073

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 129,148. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 129,148. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 110,733. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 110,733.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 21st August 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 21st August 2022 in different cities.