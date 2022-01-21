UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 21st January 2022

January 21, 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st January 2022 per tola for 24k is 121,500 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 104,100.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 121,500. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 121,500. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 104,100. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 104,100.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 21st January 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 121,500 Rs 111,293
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 104,100 Rs 95,424
Per Gram Gold Rs 10,410 Rs 9,542

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 111,293. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 111,293. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 95,424. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 95,424.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 21st January 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 21st January 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 121,500 Rs 104,100 Rs 111,293 Rs 95,424
Karachi Rs 121,500 Rs 104,100 Rs 111,293 Rs 95,424
Lahore Rs 121,500 Rs 104,100 Rs 111,293 Rs 95,424
Islamabad Rs 121,500 Rs 104,100 Rs 111,293 Rs 95,424
Rawalpindi Rs 121,500 Rs 104,100 Rs 111,293 Rs 95,424
Peshawar Rs 121,500 Rs 104,100 Rs 111,293 Rs 95,424
Quetta Rs 121,500 Rs 104,100 Rs 111,293 Rs 95,424
Sialkot Rs 121,500 Rs 104,100 Rs 111,293 Rs 95,424
