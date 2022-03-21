Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 21st March 2022 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 129,600 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 118,777 on 21st March 2022. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 129,600. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 111,100. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 129,600 Rs 118,777 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 111,100 Rs 101,841 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,110 Rs 10,184 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 20th March 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 129,600. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 111,100.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 118,777. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 101,841. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 118,777. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 101,841.