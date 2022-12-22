Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 22nd December 2022 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 154,000 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 141,121 on 22nd December 2022. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 154,000. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 132,000. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 154,000 Rs 141,121 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 132,000 Rs 120,999 Per Gram Gold Rs 13,200 Rs 12,100 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 21st December 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 154,000. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 132,000.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 141,121. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 120,999. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 141,121. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 120,999.