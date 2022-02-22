Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 22nd February 2022
Arslan Farid Published February 22, 2022 | 09:20 AM
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd February 2022 per tola for 24k is 125,200 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 107,400.
1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 125,200. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 124,800. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 107,400. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 107,000.
Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 22nd February 2022.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 125,200
|Rs 114,821
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 107,400
|Rs 98,449
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 10,740
|Rs 9,845
Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 114,821. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 114,394. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 98,449. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 98,083.
At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 22nd February 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 22nd February 2022 in different cities.
|Location
|24k per tola
|24k 10g
|22k per tola
|22k 10g
|Pakistan
|Rs 125,200
|Rs 107,400
|Rs 114,821
|Rs 98,449
|Karachi
|Rs 125,200
|Rs 107,400
|Rs 114,821
|Rs 98,449
|Lahore
|Rs 125,200
|Rs 107,400
|Rs 114,821
|Rs 98,449
|Islamabad
|Rs 125,200
|Rs 107,400
|Rs 114,821
|Rs 98,449
|Rawalpindi
|Rs 125,200
|Rs 107,400
|Rs 114,821
|Rs 98,449
|Peshawar
|Rs 125,200
|Rs 107,400
|Rs 114,821
|Rs 98,449
|Quetta
|Rs 125,200
|Rs 107,400
|Rs 114,821
|Rs 98,449
|Sialkot
|Rs 125,200
|Rs 107,400
|Rs 114,821
|Rs 98,449