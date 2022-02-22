UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 22nd February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd February 2022 per tola for 24k is 125,200 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 107,400.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 125,200. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 124,800. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 107,400. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 107,000.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 22nd February 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 125,200 Rs 114,821
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 107,400 Rs 98,449
Per Gram Gold Rs 10,740 Rs 9,845

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 114,821. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 114,394. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 98,449. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 98,083.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 22nd February 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 22nd February 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 125,200 Rs 107,400 Rs 114,821 Rs 98,449
Karachi Rs 125,200 Rs 107,400 Rs 114,821 Rs 98,449
Lahore Rs 125,200 Rs 107,400 Rs 114,821 Rs 98,449
Islamabad Rs 125,200 Rs 107,400 Rs 114,821 Rs 98,449
Rawalpindi Rs 125,200 Rs 107,400 Rs 114,821 Rs 98,449
Peshawar Rs 125,200 Rs 107,400 Rs 114,821 Rs 98,449
Quetta Rs 125,200 Rs 107,400 Rs 114,821 Rs 98,449
Sialkot Rs 125,200 Rs 107,400 Rs 114,821 Rs 98,449
