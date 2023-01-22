Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd January 2023 per tola for 24k is 187,050 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 160,370.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 187,050. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 186,500. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 160,370. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 159,900.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 22nd January 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 187,050 Rs 171,452 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 160,370 Rs 147,005 Per Gram Gold Rs 16,037 Rs 14,701

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 171,452. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 170,949. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 147,005. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 146,574.

