Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 22nd March 2022

Arslan Farid Published March 22, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd March 2022 per tola for 24k is 131,500 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 112,700.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 131,500. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 129,400. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 112,700. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 111,000.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 22nd March 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 131,500 Rs 120,488
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 112,700 Rs 103,308
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,270 Rs 10,331

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 120,488. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 118,670. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 103,308. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 101,749.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 22nd March 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 22nd March 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 131,500 Rs 112,700 Rs 120,488 Rs 103,308
Karachi Rs 131,500 Rs 112,700 Rs 120,488 Rs 103,308
Lahore Rs 131,500 Rs 112,700 Rs 120,488 Rs 103,308
Islamabad Rs 131,500 Rs 112,700 Rs 120,488 Rs 103,308
Rawalpindi Rs 131,500 Rs 112,700 Rs 120,488 Rs 103,308
Peshawar Rs 131,500 Rs 112,700 Rs 120,488 Rs 103,308
Quetta Rs 131,500 Rs 112,700 Rs 120,488 Rs 103,308
Sialkot Rs 131,500 Rs 112,700 Rs 120,488 Rs 103,308
