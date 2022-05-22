UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd May 2022 per tola for 24k is 138,300 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 118,600.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 138,300. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 138,100. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 118,600. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 118,400.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 22nd May 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 138,300 Rs 126,795
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 118,600 Rs 108,716
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,860 Rs 10,872

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 126,795. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 126,582. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 108,716. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 108,533.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 22nd May 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 22nd May 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 138,300 Rs 118,600 Rs 126,795 Rs 108,716
Karachi Rs 138,300 Rs 118,600 Rs 126,795 Rs 108,716
Lahore Rs 138,300 Rs 118,600 Rs 126,795 Rs 108,716
Islamabad Rs 138,300 Rs 118,600 Rs 126,795 Rs 108,716
Rawalpindi Rs 138,300 Rs 118,600 Rs 126,795 Rs 108,716
Peshawar Rs 138,300 Rs 118,600 Rs 126,795 Rs 108,716
Quetta Rs 138,300 Rs 118,600 Rs 126,795 Rs 108,716
Sialkot Rs 138,300 Rs 118,600 Rs 126,795 Rs 108,716
