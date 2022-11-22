Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd November 2022 per tola for 24k is 145,500 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 124,700.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 145,500. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 146,300. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 124,700. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 125,500.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 22nd November 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 145,500 Rs 133,317 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 124,700 Rs 114,308 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,470 Rs 11,431

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 133,317. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 134,172. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 114,308. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 115,041.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 22nd November 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 22nd November 2022 in different cities.