Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 22nd September 2022

Arslan Farid Published September 22, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd September 2022

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 148,900 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 136,417 on 22nd September 2022.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 148,900. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 127,600.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 148,900 Rs 136,417
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 127,600 Rs 116,966
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,760 Rs 11,697

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 21st September 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 148,900. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 127,600.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 136,417. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 116,966. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 136,417. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 116,966.

