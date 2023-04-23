Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd April 2023 per tola for 24k is 217,900 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 186,820.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 217,900. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 218,500. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 186,820. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 187,330.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 23rd April 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 217,900 Rs 199,729 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 186,820 Rs 171,250 Per Gram Gold Rs 18,682 Rs 17,125

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 199,729. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 200,275. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 171,250. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 171,718.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 23rd April 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 23rd April 2023 in different cities.