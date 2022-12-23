Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd December 2022 per tola for 24k is 154,000 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 132,000.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 154,000. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 154,000. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 132,000. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 132,000.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 23rd December 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 154,000 Rs 141,121 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 132,000 Rs 120,999 Per Gram Gold Rs 13,200 Rs 12,100

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 141,121. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 141,121. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 120,999. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 120,999.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 23rd December 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 23rd December 2022 in different cities.