UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 23rd December 2022

Arslan Farid Published December 23, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd December 2022 per tola for 24k is 154,000 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 132,000.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 154,000. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 154,000. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 132,000. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 132,000.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 23rd December 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 154,000 Rs 141,121
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 132,000 Rs 120,999
Per Gram Gold Rs 13,200 Rs 12,100

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 141,121. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 141,121. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 120,999. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 120,999.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 23rd December 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 23rd December 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 154,000 Rs 132,000 Rs 141,121 Rs 120,999
Karachi Rs 154,000 Rs 132,000 Rs 141,121 Rs 120,999
Lahore Rs 154,000 Rs 132,000 Rs 141,121 Rs 120,999
Islamabad Rs 154,000 Rs 132,000 Rs 141,121 Rs 120,999
Rawalpindi Rs 154,000 Rs 132,000 Rs 141,121 Rs 120,999
Peshawar Rs 154,000 Rs 132,000 Rs 141,121 Rs 120,999
Quetta Rs 154,000 Rs 132,000 Rs 141,121 Rs 120,999
Sialkot Rs 154,000 Rs 132,000 Rs 141,121 Rs 120,999
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Sanjrani pledges materializing women's empowerment ..

Sanjrani pledges materializing women's empowerment dream

9 hours ago
 US Military Losing Personnel With Advanced Cyber S ..

US Military Losing Personnel With Advanced Cyber Skills, Training Inadequate - R ..

9 hours ago
 Holiday flights scrapped as massive winter storm s ..

Holiday flights scrapped as massive winter storm sweeps US

9 hours ago
 Stocks mini rally falters

Stocks mini rally falters

9 hours ago
 Spain Abolishes Criminal Article on Rebellion Used ..

Spain Abolishes Criminal Article on Rebellion Used Against Catalan Leaders in 20 ..

9 hours ago
 Indian Prime Minister Tightens COVID-19 Measures - ..

Indian Prime Minister Tightens COVID-19 Measures - Office

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.