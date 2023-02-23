Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 23rd February 2023 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 195,600 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 179,288 on 23rd February 2023. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 195,600. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 167,700. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 195,600 Rs 179,288 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 167,700 Rs 153,724 Per Gram Gold Rs 16,770 Rs 15,372 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today dropped from yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 22nd February 2023 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 197,400. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 169,240.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 179,288. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 153,724. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 180,935. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 155,136.