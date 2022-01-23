UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd January 2022 per tola for 24k is 121,100 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 103,800.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 121,100. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 121,100. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 103,800. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 103,800.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 23rd January 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 121,100 Rs 110,972
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 103,800 Rs 95,149
Per Gram Gold Rs 10,380 Rs 9,515

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 110,972. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 110,972. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 95,149. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 95,149.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 23rd January 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 23rd January 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 121,100 Rs 103,800 Rs 110,972 Rs 95,149
Karachi Rs 121,100 Rs 103,800 Rs 110,972 Rs 95,149
Lahore Rs 121,100 Rs 103,800 Rs 110,972 Rs 95,149
Islamabad Rs 121,100 Rs 103,800 Rs 110,972 Rs 95,149
Rawalpindi Rs 121,100 Rs 103,800 Rs 110,972 Rs 95,149
Peshawar Rs 121,100 Rs 103,800 Rs 110,972 Rs 95,149
Quetta Rs 121,100 Rs 103,800 Rs 110,972 Rs 95,149
Sialkot Rs 121,100 Rs 103,800 Rs 110,972 Rs 95,149
