Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 23rd January 2023

Arslan Farid Published January 23, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 187,050 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 171,452 on 23rd January 2023.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 187,050. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 160,370.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 187,050 Rs 171,452
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 160,370 Rs 147,005
Per Gram Gold Rs 16,037 Rs 14,701

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 22nd January 2023 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 187,050. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 160,370.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 171,452. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 147,005. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 171,452. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 147,005.

