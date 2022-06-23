Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 23rd June 2022 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 145,700 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 133,531 on 23rd June 2022. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 145,700. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 124,900. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 145,700 Rs 133,531 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 124,900 Rs 114,491 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,490 Rs 11,449 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 22nd June 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 145,900. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 125,100.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 133,531. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 114,491. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 133,744. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 114,674.