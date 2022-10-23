UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

October 23, 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd October 2022 per tola for 24k is 136,500 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 117,000.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 136,500. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 136,500. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 117,000. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 117,000.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 23rd October 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 136,500 Rs 125,085
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 117,000 Rs 107,249
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,700 Rs 10,725

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 125,085. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 125,085. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 107,249. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 107,249.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 23rd October 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 23rd October 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 136,500 Rs 117,000 Rs 125,085 Rs 107,249
Karachi Rs 136,500 Rs 117,000 Rs 125,085 Rs 107,249
Lahore Rs 136,500 Rs 117,000 Rs 125,085 Rs 107,249
Islamabad Rs 136,500 Rs 117,000 Rs 125,085 Rs 107,249
Rawalpindi Rs 136,500 Rs 117,000 Rs 125,085 Rs 107,249
Peshawar Rs 136,500 Rs 117,000 Rs 125,085 Rs 107,249
Quetta Rs 136,500 Rs 117,000 Rs 125,085 Rs 107,249
Sialkot Rs 136,500 Rs 117,000 Rs 125,085 Rs 107,249
