Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd October 2022 per tola for 24k is 136,500 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 117,000.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 23rd October 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 136,500 Rs 125,085 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 117,000 Rs 107,249 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,700 Rs 10,725

