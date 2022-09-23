Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd September 2022 per tola for 24k is 148,700 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 127,500.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 23rd September 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 148,700 Rs 136,310 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 127,500 Rs 116,874 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,750 Rs 11,687

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 23rd September 2022.