Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 23rd September 2022

Arslan Farid Published September 23, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd September 2022 per tola for 24k is 148,700 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 127,500.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 148,700. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 148,700. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 127,500. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 127,500.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 23rd September 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 148,700 Rs 136,310
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 127,500 Rs 116,874
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,750 Rs 11,687

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 136,310. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 136,310. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 116,874. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 116,874.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 23rd September 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 23rd September 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 148,700 Rs 127,500 Rs 136,310 Rs 116,874
Karachi Rs 148,700 Rs 127,500 Rs 136,310 Rs 116,874
Lahore Rs 148,700 Rs 127,500 Rs 136,310 Rs 116,874
Islamabad Rs 148,700 Rs 127,500 Rs 136,310 Rs 116,874
Rawalpindi Rs 148,700 Rs 127,500 Rs 136,310 Rs 116,874
Peshawar Rs 148,700 Rs 127,500 Rs 136,310 Rs 116,874
Quetta Rs 148,700 Rs 127,500 Rs 136,310 Rs 116,874
Sialkot Rs 148,700 Rs 127,500 Rs 136,310 Rs 116,874
