Arslan Farid Published June 24, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 24 June 2023 is 216,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 185,700. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 24 June 2023 is 216,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 185,700.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 198,532 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 170,224.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 216,600 Rs 198,532
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 185,700 Rs 170,224
Per Gram Gold Rs 18,570 Rs 17,022

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

