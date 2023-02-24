Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th February 2023 per tola for 24k is 195,100 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 167,270.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 195,100. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 195,600. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 167,270. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 167,700.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 24th February 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 195,100 Rs 178,829 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 167,270 Rs 153,330 Per Gram Gold Rs 16,727 Rs 15,333

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 178,829. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 179,288. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 153,330. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 153,724.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 24th February 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 24th February 2023 in different cities.