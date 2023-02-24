UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 24th February 2023

February 24, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th February 2023 per tola for 24k is 195,100 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 167,270.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 195,100. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 195,600. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 167,270. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 167,700.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 24th February 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 195,100 Rs 178,829
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 167,270 Rs 153,330
Per Gram Gold Rs 16,727 Rs 15,333

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 178,829. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 179,288. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 153,330. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 153,724.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 24th February 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 24th February 2023 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 195,100 Rs 167,270 Rs 178,829 Rs 153,330
Karachi Rs 195,100 Rs 167,270 Rs 178,829 Rs 153,330
Lahore Rs 195,100 Rs 167,270 Rs 178,829 Rs 153,330
Islamabad Rs 195,100 Rs 167,270 Rs 178,829 Rs 153,330
Rawalpindi Rs 195,100 Rs 167,270 Rs 178,829 Rs 153,330
Peshawar Rs 195,100 Rs 167,270 Rs 178,829 Rs 153,330
Quetta Rs 195,100 Rs 167,270 Rs 178,829 Rs 153,330
Sialkot Rs 195,100 Rs 167,270 Rs 178,829 Rs 153,330
