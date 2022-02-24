Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 24th February 2022 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 125,800 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 115,356 on 24th February 2022. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 125,800. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 107,900. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 125,800 Rs 115,356 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 107,900 Rs 98,908 Per Gram Gold Rs 10,790 Rs 9,891 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 23rd February 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 125,800. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 107,900.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 115,356. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 98,908. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 115,356. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 98,908.