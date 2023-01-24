UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 24th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th January 2023 per tola for 24k is 188,900 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 161,950.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 188,900. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 187,050. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 161,950. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 160,370.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 24th January 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 188,900 Rs 173,141
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 161,950 Rs 148,453
Per Gram Gold Rs 16,195 Rs 14,845

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 173,141. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 171,452. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 148,453. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 147,005.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 24th January 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 24th January 2023 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 188,900 Rs 161,950 Rs 173,141 Rs 148,453
Karachi Rs 188,900 Rs 161,950 Rs 173,141 Rs 148,453
Lahore Rs 188,900 Rs 161,950 Rs 173,141 Rs 148,453
Islamabad Rs 188,900 Rs 161,950 Rs 173,141 Rs 148,453
Rawalpindi Rs 188,900 Rs 161,950 Rs 173,141 Rs 148,453
Peshawar Rs 188,900 Rs 161,950 Rs 173,141 Rs 148,453
Quetta Rs 188,900 Rs 161,950 Rs 173,141 Rs 148,453
Sialkot Rs 188,900 Rs 161,950 Rs 173,141 Rs 148,453
