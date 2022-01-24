Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 24th January 2022 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 121,000 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 110,972 on 24th January 2022. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 121,000. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 103,800. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 121,000 Rs 110,972 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 103,800 Rs 95,149 Per Gram Gold Rs 10,380 Rs 9,515 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 23rd January 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 121,000. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 103,700.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 110,972. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 95,149. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 110,866. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 95,058.