UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 24th January 2022

Arslan Farid Published January 24, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th January 2022

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 121,000 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 110,972 on 24th January 2022.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 121,000. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 103,800.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 121,000 Rs 110,972
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 103,800 Rs 95,149
Per Gram Gold Rs 10,380 Rs 9,515

cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 23rd January 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 121,000. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 103,700.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 110,972. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 95,149. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 110,866. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 95,058.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2022

24 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

1 day ago
 UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

2 days ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

2 days ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

2 days ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

2 days ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.