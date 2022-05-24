UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 24th May 2022

Arslan Farid Published May 24, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th May 2022 per tola for 24k is 139,400 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 119,500.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 139,400. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 138,300. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 119,500. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 118,600.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 24th May 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 139,400 Rs 127,758
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 119,500 Rs 109,541
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,950 Rs 10,954

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 127,758. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 126,795. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 109,541. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 108,716.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 24th May 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 24th May 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 139,400 Rs 119,500 Rs 127,758 Rs 109,541
Karachi Rs 139,400 Rs 119,500 Rs 127,758 Rs 109,541
Lahore Rs 139,400 Rs 119,500 Rs 127,758 Rs 109,541
Islamabad Rs 139,400 Rs 119,500 Rs 127,758 Rs 109,541
Rawalpindi Rs 139,400 Rs 119,500 Rs 127,758 Rs 109,541
Peshawar Rs 139,400 Rs 119,500 Rs 127,758 Rs 109,541
Quetta Rs 139,400 Rs 119,500 Rs 127,758 Rs 109,541
Sialkot Rs 139,400 Rs 119,500 Rs 127,758 Rs 109,541
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Blome assumes office as new US Ambassador in Pakis ..

Blome assumes office as new US Ambassador in Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Sweden in Talks With Turkey on Terrorism, Hopes to ..

Sweden in Talks With Turkey on Terrorism, Hopes to See 'Eye to Eye' - Ambassador

9 hours ago
 Putin, Zelenskyy Included in Annual Top-100 Most I ..

Putin, Zelenskyy Included in Annual Top-100 Most Influential People List by Time

9 hours ago
 Qamar stresses to broaden partnership with EU

Qamar stresses to broaden partnership with EU

9 hours ago
 ROCOR to Elect New Primate During Next Council of ..

ROCOR to Elect New Primate During Next Council of Bishops in September

9 hours ago
 Govt decides to take hard decisions in national in ..

Govt decides to take hard decisions in national interest: Khawaja Muhammad Asif ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.