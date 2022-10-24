UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 24th October 2022

Arslan Farid Published October 24, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th October 2022

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 137,200 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 125,726 on 24th October 2022.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 137,200. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 117,600.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 137,200 Rs 125,726
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 117,600 Rs 107,799
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,760 Rs 10,780

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 23rd October 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 137,200. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 117,600.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 125,726. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 107,799. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 125,726. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 107,799.

