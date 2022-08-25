UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

Arslan Farid Published August 25, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 142,300 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 130,431 on 25th August 2022.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 142,300. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 122,000.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 142,300 Rs 130,431
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 122,000 Rs 111,833
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,200 Rs 11,183

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 24th August 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 142,300. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 122,000.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 130,431. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 111,833. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 130,431. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 111,833.

