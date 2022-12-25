UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 25th December 2022

Arslan Farid Published December 25, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th December 2022 per tola for 24k is 152,000 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 130,300.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 152,000. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 152,600. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 130,300. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 130,800.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 25th December 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 152,000 Rs 139,304
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 130,300 Rs 119,441
Per Gram Gold Rs 13,030 Rs 11,944

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 139,304. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 139,838. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 119,441. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 119,899.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 25th December 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 25th December 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 152,000 Rs 130,300 Rs 139,304 Rs 119,441
Karachi Rs 152,000 Rs 130,300 Rs 139,304 Rs 119,441
Lahore Rs 152,000 Rs 130,300 Rs 139,304 Rs 119,441
Islamabad Rs 152,000 Rs 130,300 Rs 139,304 Rs 119,441
Rawalpindi Rs 152,000 Rs 130,300 Rs 139,304 Rs 119,441
Peshawar Rs 152,000 Rs 130,300 Rs 139,304 Rs 119,441
Quetta Rs 152,000 Rs 130,300 Rs 139,304 Rs 119,441
Sialkot Rs 152,000 Rs 130,300 Rs 139,304 Rs 119,441
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

WPC organizes "Capacity Building Workshop of Women ..

WPC organizes "Capacity Building Workshop of Women"

9 hours ago
 Deadly winter blizzard leaves US in pre-Christmas ..

Deadly winter blizzard leaves US in pre-Christmas deep freeze

9 hours ago
 Collapse at Gold Mine in China Leaves at Least 18 ..

Collapse at Gold Mine in China Leaves at Least 18 People Trapped Underground - R ..

9 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Day to be celebrated countrywide on D ..

Quaid-e-Azam Day to be celebrated countrywide on Dec 25 with full zeal

9 hours ago
 President urges nation to uphold vision of Quaid

President urges nation to uphold vision of Quaid

9 hours ago
 At Least 15 People Dead Due to Heavy Winter Storm ..

At Least 15 People Dead Due to Heavy Winter Storm Across US - Reports

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.