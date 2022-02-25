Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th February 2022 per tola for 24k is 126,200 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 108,200.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 126,200. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 126,200. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 108,200. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 108,200.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 25th February 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 126,200 Rs 115,677 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 108,200 Rs 99,183 Per Gram Gold Rs 10,820 Rs 9,918

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 115,677. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 115,677. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 99,183. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 99,183.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 25th February 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 25th February 2022 in different cities.