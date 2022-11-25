UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 25th November 2022

Arslan Farid Published November 25, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th November 2022 per tola for 24k is 146,200 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 125,300.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 146,200. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 125,300.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 25th November 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 146,200 Rs 133,958
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 125,300 Rs 114,857
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,530 Rs 11,486

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 133,958. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 114,857.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 25th November 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 25th November 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 146,200 Rs 125,300 Rs 133,958 Rs 114,857
Karachi Rs 146,200 Rs 125,300 Rs 133,958 Rs 114,857
Lahore Rs 146,200 Rs 125,300 Rs 133,958 Rs 114,857
Islamabad Rs 146,200 Rs 125,300 Rs 133,958 Rs 114,857
Rawalpindi Rs 146,200 Rs 125,300 Rs 133,958 Rs 114,857
Peshawar Rs 146,200 Rs 125,300 Rs 133,958 Rs 114,857
Quetta Rs 146,200 Rs 125,300 Rs 133,958 Rs 114,857
Sialkot Rs 146,200 Rs 125,300 Rs 133,958 Rs 114,857
