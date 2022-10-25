Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th October 2022 per tola for 24k is 136,300 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 116,900.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 136,300. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 137,200. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 116,900. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 117,600.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 25th October 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 136,300 Rs 124,978 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 116,900 Rs 107,158 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,690 Rs 10,716

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 124,978. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 125,726. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 107,158. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 107,799.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 25th October 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 25th October 2022 in different cities.