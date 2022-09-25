Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th September 2022 per tola for 24k is 147,600 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 126,500.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 147,600. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 147,700. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 126,500. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 126,700.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 25th September 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 147,600 Rs 135,241 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 126,500 Rs 115,957 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,650 Rs 11,596

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 135,241. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 135,455. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 115,957. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 116,141.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 25th September 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 25th September 2022 in different cities.