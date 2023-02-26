UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 26th February 2023

Arslan Farid Published February 26, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th February 2023 per tola for 24k is 193,600 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 165,980.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 193,600. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 193,300. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 165,980. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 165,730.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 26th February 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 193,600 Rs 177,449
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 165,980 Rs 152,147
Per Gram Gold Rs 16,598 Rs 15,215

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 177,449. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 177,182. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 152,147. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 151,918.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 26th February 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 26th February 2023 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 193,600 Rs 165,980 Rs 177,449 Rs 152,147
Karachi Rs 193,600 Rs 165,980 Rs 177,449 Rs 152,147
Lahore Rs 193,600 Rs 165,980 Rs 177,449 Rs 152,147
Islamabad Rs 193,600 Rs 165,980 Rs 177,449 Rs 152,147
Rawalpindi Rs 193,600 Rs 165,980 Rs 177,449 Rs 152,147
Peshawar Rs 193,600 Rs 165,980 Rs 177,449 Rs 152,147
Quetta Rs 193,600 Rs 165,980 Rs 177,449 Rs 152,147
Sialkot Rs 193,600 Rs 165,980 Rs 177,449 Rs 152,147
More Stories From Business

