Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 26th January 2023 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 190,900 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 174,980 on 26th January 2023. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 190,900. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 163,670. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 190,900 Rs 174,980 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 163,670 Rs 150,030 Per Gram Gold Rs 16,367 Rs 15,003

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today rose from yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 25th January 2023 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 189,650. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 162,600.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 174,980. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 150,030. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 173,836. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 149,049.