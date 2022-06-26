UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th June 2022 per tola for 24k is 142,000 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 121,800.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 142,000. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 142,000. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 121,800. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 121,800.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 26th June 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 142,000 Rs 130,216
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 121,800 Rs 111,649
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,180 Rs 11,165

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 130,216. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 130,216. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 111,649. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 111,649.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 26th June 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 26th June 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 142,000 Rs 121,800 Rs 130,216 Rs 111,649
Karachi Rs 142,000 Rs 121,800 Rs 130,216 Rs 111,649
Lahore Rs 142,000 Rs 121,800 Rs 130,216 Rs 111,649
Islamabad Rs 142,000 Rs 121,800 Rs 130,216 Rs 111,649
Rawalpindi Rs 142,000 Rs 121,800 Rs 130,216 Rs 111,649
Peshawar Rs 142,000 Rs 121,800 Rs 130,216 Rs 111,649
Quetta Rs 142,000 Rs 121,800 Rs 130,216 Rs 111,649
Sialkot Rs 142,000 Rs 121,800 Rs 130,216 Rs 111,649
